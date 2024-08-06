We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Playtika (PLTK) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $642.15 million, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Playtika metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Payer Conversion' should come in at 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Average MAUs' to come in at 31.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.3 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average DAUs' should arrive at 8.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.6 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Playtika here>>>
Shares of Playtika have experienced a change of -5.4% in the past month compared to the -6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PLTK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>