We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus (MMS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 88.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Maximus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' should arrive at $652.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Services' at $475.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' to reach $147.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Maximus here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Maximus have returned +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Currently, MMS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>