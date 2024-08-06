We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q2 Potential of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 62.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $192.12 million, declining 10.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PTC Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net product revenue' should arrive at $134.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Royalty revenue' will reach $57.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +56.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza' will reach $47.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna' reaching $83.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for PTC Therapeutics here>>>
Over the past month, PTC Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTCT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>