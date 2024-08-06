We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling GoodRx (GDRX) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, indicating an increase of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $200.68 million, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoodRx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Prescription transactions' of $146.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $5.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions' reaching $27.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription' at $21.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.4% from the year-ago quarter.
GoodRx shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDRX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.