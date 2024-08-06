Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 6, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • The Carlyle Group Inc. ((CG - Free Report) ) shares fell 7.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ((WBA - Free Report) ) shares plunged 6.6% due to concerns over the company’s sale of a $1.1 billion Cencora stake amid financial struggles. 
  • Kellanova ((K - Free Report) ) shares soared 16.2% on news that Mars is considering a $30 billion acquisition of the snack company. 
  • Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. ((TSN - Free Report) ) rose 2.1% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.87 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - free report >>

Kellanova (K) - free report >>

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) - free report >>

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples retail