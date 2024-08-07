Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $258.56 million, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Watch Restaurant Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-restaurant sales growth

    : -0.3% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • System-wide Restaurants - Total

    : 538 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 540.

  • System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned

    : 79 compared to the 80 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned

    : 459 compared to the 460 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Franchise revenues

    : $3.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%.

  • Revenues- Restaurant sales

    : $255.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $253.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Watch Restaurant Group here>>>

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise