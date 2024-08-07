Back to top

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegheny Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- High Performance Materials & Components

    : $562 million versus $588.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

  • Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions

    : $533.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $513.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

  • EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions

    : $87.50 million compared to the $63.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components

    : $113.80 million compared to the $117.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

