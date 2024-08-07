Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yum (YUM) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Yum Brands (
For the quarter ended June 2024, Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change: -3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -0.9%.
System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: -3% compared to the -2.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.
System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 5% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division: 8,565 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,613.
Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $402 million compared to the $412.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $789 million versus $811.89 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
Revenues- Company sales: $572 million compared to the $569.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $149 million compared to the $161.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division: $141 million versus $149.52 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Revenues- Pizza Hut Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $89.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Revenues- Taco Bell Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $164 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $159.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
Revenues- KFC Division - Company sales: $163 million compared to the $148.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.7% year over year.
Shares of Yum have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.