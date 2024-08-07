Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Bruker (BRKR - Free Report) reported revenue of $800.7 million, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $796.23 million, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bruker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic revenue growth - Total

    : 7.4% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI)

    : 8.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.7%.

  • Organic revenue growth - Bruker Energy & Supercon Tech (BEST)

    : -2.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.

  • Revenue- Eliminations

    : -$4 million compared to the -$5.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST)

    : $69.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
Shares of Bruker have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

