Expeditors International (EXPD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Expeditors International (EXPD - Free Report) reported $2.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Expeditors International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Airfreight services

    : $860.32 million versus $726.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.

  • Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services

    : $651.68 million compared to the $548.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services

    : $173.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $142.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

  • Net revenues- Airfreight services

    : $215.16 million versus $200.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

  • Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services

    : $410.88 million versus $422.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

  • Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services

    : $927 million versus $899.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
Shares of Expeditors International have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

