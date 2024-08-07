Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) reported $330.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +29.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bentley Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - YoY growth

    : 11.3% compared to the 9.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)

    : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth

    : 14.7% versus 14% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses

    : $308.31 million versus $305.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Services

    : $22.03 million compared to the $21.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscriptions

    : $297.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $295.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

  • Revenues- Perpetual licenses

    : $10.86 million versus $10.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
Shares of Bentley Systems have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

