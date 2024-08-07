Back to top

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.63 billion, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.55, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35 billion, representing a surprise of +5.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Markets Advisory

    : $129.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $111.21 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Markets

    : $33.80 million compared to the $41.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- LaSalle

    : $22.70 million versus $22.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Work Dynamics

    : $71.10 million versus $64.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- JLL Technologies

    : -$10.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$3.88 million.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

