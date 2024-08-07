Back to top

GlobalFoundries (GFS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS - Free Report) reported $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.5%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +31.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GlobalFoundries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wafer shipments

    : 517 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 486.

  • Net revenue- Type of goods and services- Wafer fabrication

    : $1.48 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net revenue by End Market- Smart Mobile Devices

    : $762 million compared to the $733.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net revenue by End Market- Non-Wafer and Corporate Other Revenue

    : $151 million compared to the $167.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net revenue by End Market- Home and Industrial IoT

    : $295 million versus $304.62 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net revenue by End Market- Automotive

    : $270 million compared to the $291.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net revenue by End Market- Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter

    : $154 million compared to the $122.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of GlobalFoundries have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

