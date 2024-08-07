Back to top

Compared to Estimates, fuboTV (FUBO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) reported $389.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.47 million, representing a surprise of +5.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how fuboTV performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Subscribers - Rest of World streaming

    : 399,000 versus 397,500 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Paid Subscribers - United States and Canada (North America)

    : 1,450,000 versus 1,484,500 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Advertising

    : $26.29 million compared to the $26.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscription

    : $362.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $341.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $1.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +159.9%.
Shares of fuboTV have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

