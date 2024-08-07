Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (
H Quick Quote H - Free Report) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of -3.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +61.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $204.73 versus $210.71 estimated by three analysts on average. Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels: 72.9% versus 73.2% estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $149.31 compared to the $154.66 average estimate based on three analysts. ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels: $267.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.07. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $314 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $310.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. Other revenues: $10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $49.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -85.9%. Revenues- Net management, franchise, and other fees: $259 million compared to the $272.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Revenues- Management and franchise fees: $275 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $279.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $842 million compared to the $864.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenues- Contra: -$16 million versus -$13.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change. Revenues- Management, franchise, and other fees- Franchise fees: $121 million compared to the $120 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.1% year over year. Revenues- Management, franchise, and other fees- Base management fees: $100 million compared to the $97.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings
View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.