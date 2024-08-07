Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Teradata (TDC - Free Report) reported revenue of $436 million, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teradata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Total

    : $1.47 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Public Cloud

    : $542 million versus $564.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Maintenance and software upgrade rights

    : $121 million versus $170.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Subscription

    : $802 million versus $813.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware

    : $5 million compared to the $9.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -61.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Recurring

    : $368 million versus $362.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

  • Revenue- Consulting services

    : $63 million versus $75.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Consulting services

    : $7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.69 million.

  • Gross profit- Recurring

    : $258 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $257.07 million.
Shares of Teradata have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

