Target (TGT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Target in Focus
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Target (TGT - Free Report) is a Retail-Wholesale stock that has seen a price change of -6% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.1 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.29%. In comparison, the Retail - Discount Stores industry's yield is 1.05%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.67%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $4.40 is up 0.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Target has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 15.57%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Target's payout ratio is 49%, which means it paid out 49% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, TGT expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $9.32 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.25% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that TGT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).