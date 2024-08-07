We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Simon Property (SPG) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG - Free Report) reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. It generated revenues of $1.46 billion in the quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion.
On a year-over-year basis, FFO per share reported a marginal increase, while the top line rose 6.5%.
Increase in Lease & Other Income Boosts Revenues
SPG’s lease income grew 4.8% year over year to $1.32 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The figure was ahead of our consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.
Other income was $109.3 million, which rose 34.8% year over year. The figure came in above our consensus estimate of $91.2 million.
However, management fees and other revenues decreased nearly 1% year over year to $33.2 million. The figure was higher than our consensus estimate of $33 million.
Occupancy & Base Minimum Rent Rise
As of Jun 30, 2024, the ending occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio for its consolidated assets stood 95.6%, up 90 basis points from 94.7% as of Jun 30, 2023. The ending occupancy was also higher than our consensus estimate of 95.5%.
Moreover, the base minimum rent per square foot for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was $57.94 as of Jun 30, 2024, rising from $56.27 as of Jun 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of 3%. The figure was higher than our consensus estimate of $56.63.
Financial Position
Simon Property exited the second quarter of 2024 with $11.2 billion of liquidity. This comprised $3.1 billion of cash in hand, including its share of joint-venture cash and $8.1 billion of available capacity under the company’s revolving credit facilities.
Outlook
For 2024, Simon Property now projects FFO per share in the range of $12.80-$12.90, up from the $12.75-$12.90 range guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.84 lies within the guided range.
Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Retail REITs
SITE Centers Corp. (SITC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating funds from operations per share of 27 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The figure fell 6.9% year over year.
Results reflected a rise in base rent per square foot and same-store NOI.
Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $1.69 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. The figure marked a rise of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $1.67.
Results reflected a healthy leasing activity and better-than-expected growth in revenues. The retail REIT also tightened and raised its guidance for 2024 FFO per share and announced a hike in dividends.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.