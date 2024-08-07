Back to top

Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Globus Medical (GMED - Free Report) reported $629.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 115.9%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $615 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +10.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globus Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- International

    : $130.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $122.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +182.3%.

  • Geographic Revenues- United States

    : $499.46 million compared to the $490.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies

    : $36.78 million compared to the $36.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

  • Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions

    : $592.91 million versus $578.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +130.8% change.
Shares of Globus Medical have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

