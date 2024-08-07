Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Axon (AXON) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) reported revenue of $504.1 million, up 34.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $476.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +13.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue

    : $850 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $893.17.

  • Net Sales- Software and Sensors

    : $307.14 million compared to the $296.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- TASER

    : $196.96 million versus $180.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors

    : $194.70 million versus $188.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.8% change.

  • Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors

    : $112.44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $107.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

  • Net Sales- Products

    : $295.19 million compared to the $277.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Services

    : $208.91 million versus $195.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48% change.

  • Net Sales- Products- TASER

    : $182.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $172.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.

  • Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Evidence and cloud services

    : $192.74 million versus $189.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.9% change.

  • Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Other

    : $10.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 million.

  • Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Extended warranties

    : $18.31 million versus $17.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Services- TASER

    : $14.22 million compared to the $11.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.4% year over year.
Shares of Axon have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

