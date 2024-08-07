Back to top

Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) reported $207.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +11.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized recurring revenue

    : $815.63 billion compared to the $804.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Number of customers

    : 11,484 compared to the 11,578 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • ARR per customer

    : $71,000 compared to the $70,950.45 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $7.92 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

  • Revenue- Products

    : $200.07 million versus $195.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services

    : $2.51 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.32 million.

  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products

    : $151.77 million compared to the $148.44 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Rapid7 have returned -18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

