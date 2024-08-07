Compared to Estimates, V.F. (VFC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, V.F. (
VFC Quick Quote VFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.91 billion, down 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.33, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $977.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $552.90 million compared to the $593.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $309.70 million compared to the $286.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Revenue- Active: $942.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $898.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Revenue- Work: $174.96 million compared to the $175.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenue- Outdoor: $790.20 million compared to the $777.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Revenue by Brand- Dickies: $116.80 million versus $134.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change. Revenue by Brand- Timberland: $229.40 million versus $239.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change. Revenue by Brand- Vans: $581.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $578.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%. Revenue by Brand- The North Face: $524.20 million compared to the $502.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Segment profit (loss)- Work: $5.33 million compared to the $8.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor: -$83.42 million versus -$50.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for V.F. here>>>
Shares of V.F. have returned +19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
