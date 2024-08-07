Wynn (WYNN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wynn Resorts (
WYNN Quick Quote WYNN - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas: $484 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $453.53. Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations: $536.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.45 million. Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 90.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.7%. Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $532 versus $499.91 estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $628.65 million compared to the $599.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Macau Operations: $885.32 million versus $918.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $212.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $337.27 million compared to the $369.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $548.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $542.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%. Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms: $24.70 million compared to the $22.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino: $153.59 million compared to the $165.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $205.87 million versus $195.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>
Shares of Wynn have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Wynn (WYNN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Wynn here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas: $484 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $453.53.
Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations: $536.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.45 million.
Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 90.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.7%.
Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $532 versus $499.91 estimated by three analysts on average.
Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $628.65 million compared to the $599.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
Operating revenues- Macau Operations: $885.32 million versus $918.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $212.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $337.27 million compared to the $369.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $548.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $542.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.
Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms: $24.70 million compared to the $22.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino: $153.59 million compared to the $165.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $205.87 million versus $195.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
Shares of Wynn have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.