Wynn (WYNN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas

    : $484 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $453.53.

  • Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations

    : $536.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.45 million.

  • Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas

    : 90.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.7%.

  • Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas

    : $532 versus $499.91 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations

    : $628.65 million compared to the $599.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Macau Operations

    : $885.32 million versus $918.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

  • Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor

    : $212.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

  • Operating revenues- Wynn Macau

    : $337.27 million compared to the $369.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Wynn Palace

    : $548.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $542.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.

  • Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms

    : $24.70 million compared to the $22.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

  • Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino

    : $153.59 million compared to the $165.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

  • Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms

    : $205.87 million versus $195.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
Shares of Wynn have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

