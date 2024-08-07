Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $342.23 million, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +6.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Inter Parfums performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America

    : $121.60 million versus $123.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Middle East and Africa

    : $34.50 million versus $27.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Europe

    : $226.02 million compared to the $218.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Asia/pacific

    : $53 million compared to the $56.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Sales- United States

    : $120.19 million versus $120.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Net Sales- Central and South America

    : $24.80 million versus $24.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Eastern Europe

    : $22.80 million versus $19.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

  • Net Sales- Western Europe

    : $85.50 million versus $75.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
Shares of Inter Parfums have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

