Compared to Estimates, Revolve Group (RVLV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported $282.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +75.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total orders placed

    : 2.27 million versus 2.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average order value

    : $306 compared to the $294.75 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Active customers

    : 2.58 million compared to the 2.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Geographic Net Sales- United States

    : $225.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

  • Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world

    : $57.40 million compared to the $52.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

  • Net Sales- FWRD

    : $36.92 million versus $37.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

  • Net Sales- REVOLVE

    : $245.54 million versus $241.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

  • Gross profit- FWRD

    : $14.71 million versus $13.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- REVOLVE

    : $137.90 million compared to the $137.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Revolve Group have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

