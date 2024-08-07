Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO - Free Report) reported revenue of $231.35 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.92 million, representing a surprise of +9.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Halozyme Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements

    : $27.55 million compared to the $19.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- Product sales, net

    : $78.89 million compared to the $62.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Royalties

    : $124.92 million versus $128.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

  • Product sales, Net- Sales of Device Partnered Products

    : $10.11 million versus $14.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Product sales, Net- Sales of bulk rHuPH20

    : $24.63 million compared to the $17.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.

  • Product sales, Net- Sales of proprietary products

    : $44.14 million compared to the $33.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

