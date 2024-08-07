Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Flavors (IFF) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +14.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish

    : $1.48 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.

  • Net sales- Scent

    : $603 million versus $575.60 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions

    : $250 million compared to the $231.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences

    : $558 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $526.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish

    : $232 million versus $205.03 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions

    : $54 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $52.03 million.

  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent

    : $137 million versus $126.38 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences

    : $165 million versus $150.52 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of International Flavors have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

