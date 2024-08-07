Back to top

Compared to Estimates, EverCommerce (EVCM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, EverCommerce (EVCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $177.39 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees

    : $137.04 million compared to the $134.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $5.35 million versus $5.16 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

  • Revenues- Marketing technology solutions

    : $35.01 million compared to the $32.73 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
Shares of EverCommerce have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

