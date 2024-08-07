Back to top

American Public Education (APEI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, American Public Education (APEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $152.9 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Public Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Corporate and Other

    : $6.40 million versus $5.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Hondros College, Nursing Programs (HCN)

    : $16.41 million versus $16.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- American Military & Public University (APUS)

    : $77.05 million compared to the $79.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Rasmussen University (RU)

    : $53.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.41 million.
Shares of American Public Education have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

