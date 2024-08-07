Steris (STE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Steris (
STE Quick Quote STE - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $2.00 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was +1.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Healthcare: $901.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenues- Life Sciences: $128.48 million versus $132.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $249.80 million compared to the $246.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $26.48 million versus $36.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change. Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $32.18 million compared to the $37.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $343.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $214.64 million versus $232.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $343.35 million compared to the $306.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year. Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $69.82 million compared to the $60.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $216.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $204.69 million. Operating income / (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$101.75 million compared to the -$80.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income / (loss)- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $117.71 million compared to the $114.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Steris have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
