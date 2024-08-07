Back to top

Flyware (FLYW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Flyware (FLYW - Free Report) reported revenue of $99.9 million, up 25.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.59 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flyware performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume

    : $4.86 billion versus $5.11 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Transaction

    : $103.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.1%.

  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Transaction

    : $85.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.59 million.

  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Platform and other revenues

    : $14.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.13 million.

  • Revenue- Platform and other revenues

    : $18.38 million compared to the $17.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
Shares of Flyware have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

