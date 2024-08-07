Back to top

FS KKR Capital (FSK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $439 million, down 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +5.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FS KKR Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- Dividend and other income

    : $68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $68.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.

  • Investment income- Fee income

    : $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +200%.

  • Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income

    : $43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%.

  • Investment income- Interest income

    : $310 million versus $304.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
Shares of FS KKR Capital have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

