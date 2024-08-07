Compared to Estimates, Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Illumina (
ILMN Quick Quote ILMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Sequencing: $996 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $822.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%. Revenue- Microarrays- Total: $96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments: $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable: $815 million versus $768.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables: $737 million versus $697.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments: $116 million compared to the $125.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.9% year over year. Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments: $120 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.1%. Revenue- Core Illumina: $1.09 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change. Revenues- Core Illumina- Total product revenue: $935 million compared to the $908.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Core Illumina- Service and other revenue: $157 million versus $167.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Product revenue: $927 million compared to the $897.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Revenue- Service and other revenue: $185 million compared to the $198.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>>
Shares of Illumina have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
