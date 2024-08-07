Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Illumina (ILMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +200.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Sequencing

    : $996 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $822.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

  • Revenue- Microarrays- Total

    : $96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

  • Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments

    : $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable

    : $815 million versus $768.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

  • Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables

    : $737 million versus $697.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

  • Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments

    : $116 million compared to the $125.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments

    : $120 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $129.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.1%.

  • Revenue- Core Illumina

    : $1.09 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.

  • Revenues- Core Illumina- Total product revenue

    : $935 million compared to the $908.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Core Illumina- Service and other revenue

    : $157 million versus $167.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Product revenue

    : $927 million compared to the $897.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Service and other revenue

    : $185 million compared to the $198.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
Shares of Illumina have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

