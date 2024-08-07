Assurant (AIZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Assurant (
AIZ Quick Quote AIZ - Free Report) reported $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $4.08 for the same period compares to $3.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion, representing a surprise of +2.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.58.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Assurant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Fees and other income: $375.20 million compared to the $358.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.9% year over year. Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $2.82 billion versus $2.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Net investment income: $124.70 million versus $127.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Total revenues- Global Housing: $663.50 million versus $593.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Total revenues- Corporate & Other: $7.20 million compared to the $6.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +89.5% year over year. Total revenues- Global Lifestyle: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Net investment income- Global Housing: $29.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $633.60 million compared to the $557.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Fees and other income- Corporate & Other: $0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.20 million. Net investment income- Corporate & Other: $7.10 million versus $7.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +86.8% change. Net earned premiums- Global Housing: $580.40 million versus $525.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income: $2.18 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>
Shares of Assurant have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
