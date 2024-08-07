Back to top

Myriad (MYGN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $211.5 million, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +600.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Myriad performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product- Prenatal

    : $43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.

  • Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer

    : $91.50 million compared to the $88.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

  • Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics

    : $43 million versus $38.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.

  • Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling

    : $32.60 million compared to the $35.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.
Shares of Myriad have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

