Compared to Estimates, TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, TripAdvisor (
TRIP Quick Quote TRIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $497 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.51 million, representing a surprise of -1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TripAdvisor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor-: $250 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $263.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$39 million versus -$41.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Viator: $244 million versus $240.26 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Revenue- TheFork: $42 million compared to the $43.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Tripadvisor-branded hotels: $150 million compared to the $156.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year. Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Media and advertising: $41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Tripadvisor experiences and dining: $48 million compared to the $51.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Other: $11 million compared to the $12.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Brand Tripadvisor-: $84 million compared to the $78.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Viator: $10 million versus $8.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- TheFork: $3 million versus $0.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for TripAdvisor here>>>
Shares of TripAdvisor have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
