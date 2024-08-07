Back to top

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.12 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.86 million, representing a surprise of +3.33%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aris Water Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue/Barrel of Total Volumes

    : $0.76 versus $0.74 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Direct Operating Costs/Barrel

    : $0.30 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.30.

  • Total Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)

    : 1,455 BBL/D versus 1,462.34 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Water Solutions Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)

    : 362 BBL/D compared to the 418.37 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Produced Water Handling Volumes (thousands of barrels of water per day)

    : 1,093 BBL/D compared to the 1,043.97 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Total Water Solutions including Affiliates

    : $17.25 million versus $20.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Total Produced Water Handling including Affiliates

    : $83.43 million versus $77.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Aris Water Solutions have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

