Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ashland (ASH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ashland (ASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $544 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $569.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +1.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intermediates

    : $36 million compared to the $40.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Specialty Additives

    : $150 million compared to the $154.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Personal Care

    : $175 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $162.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

  • Revenue- Life Sciences

    : $195 million versus $220.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science

    : $59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.79 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates

    : $9 million versus $12.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives

    : $38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.68 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care

    : $51 million compared to the $46.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ashland have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

