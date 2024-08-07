Back to top

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) reported $18.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.78 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Postal Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $17.36 million versus $17.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.

  • Revenues- Fee and other

    : $0.69 million versus $0.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

  • Net Income (loss) per share- Diluted

    : $0.02 versus $0.03 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Postal Realty Trust have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

