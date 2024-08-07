Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Albany International (AIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Albany International (AIN - Free Report) reported $331.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Albany International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Albany Engineered Composites

    : $138.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $126.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

  • Revenue- Machine Clothing

    : $193.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%.

  • Segment Income (Loss)- Albany Engineered Composites

    : $9.43 million compared to the $11.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Segment Income (Loss)- Machine Clothing

    : $53.69 million compared to the $51.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Albany International have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

