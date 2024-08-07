Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX - Free Report) reported $36.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.35 million, representing a surprise of +1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heron Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Sustol

    : $4.30 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.6% year over year.

  • Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Aponvie

    : $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.

  • Net Product Sales- Acute Care Franchise- Zynrelef

    : $5.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%.

  • Net Product Sales- Oncology Care Franchise- Cinvanti

    : $24.90 million versus $25.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heron Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Heron Therapeutics have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise