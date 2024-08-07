Back to top

National Health Investors (NHI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $84.97 million, up 28.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.5 million, representing a surprise of +4.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $65.76 million versus $61.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Revenues- Interest income and other

    : $5.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

  • Revenues- Resident fees and services

    : $13.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

  • Earnings per common share- Diluted

    : $0.81 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70.
Shares of National Health Investors have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

