Centrus Energy (LEU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) reported $189 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 92.1%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +128.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +145.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Centrus Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Separative work units

    : $139.70 million compared to the $52.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +190.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Technical solutions

    : $19.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.6%.

  • Revenue- Uranium

    : $29.90 million compared to the $10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Centrus Energy have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

