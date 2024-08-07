Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported $173.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response

    : $53.44 million versus $58.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change.

  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse

    : $65.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.

  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis

    : $54.81 million versus $51.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned -31% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

