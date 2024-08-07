Back to top

Progyny (PGNY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Progyny (PGNY - Free Report) reported $304.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +19.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Progyny performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Members

    : 6,409 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,624.

  • Pharmacy benefit services revenue

    : $110.50 million versus $119.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

  • Fertility benefit services revenue

    : $193.60 million compared to the $190.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
Shares of Progyny have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

