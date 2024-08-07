Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The Pennant Group (PNTG) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $168.75 million, up 27.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.71 million, representing a surprise of +7.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Pennant Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total home health and hospice services

    : $125.30 million compared to the $113.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Senior living services

    : $43.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other

    : $4.32 million versus $5.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.

  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice

    : $59.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.5%.

  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health

    : $61.64 million compared to the $51.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Pennant Group here>>>

Shares of The Pennant Group have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise