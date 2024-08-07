Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported $342.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $2.37 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +13.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance

    : $89.17 million versus $86.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Revenue- Services and other

    : $22.74 million versus $15.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.8% change.

  • Revenue- License and solutions

    : $231 million compared to the $212.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
Shares of Aspen Technology have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

