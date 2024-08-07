Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VTEX (VTEX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, VTEX (VTEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.54 million, up 18.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +400.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VTEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV

    : $4.44 billion versus $4.68 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Services revenue

    : $2.60 million compared to the $2.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Subscription revenue

    : $54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.82 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for VTEX here>>>

Shares of VTEX have returned -19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VTEX (VTEX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise