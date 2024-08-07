Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Supernus (SUPN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $168.33 million, up 24.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.8 million, representing a surprise of +13.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR

    : $17.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR

    : $29.50 million versus $25.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree

    : $59.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +91.6%.

  • Revenues- Net product sales

    : $162.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.

  • Revenues- Royalty revenues

    : $5.80 million versus $6.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.

  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI

    : $31.70 million compared to the $30.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Other

    : $7.50 million versus $7.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

  • Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN

    : $17.30 million versus $16.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Supernus here>>>

Shares of Supernus have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise