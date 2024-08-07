Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UMH (UMH) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, UMH Properties (UMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.33 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.84 million, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UMH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Income- Sales of Manufactured Homes

    : $8.83 million compared to the $8.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

  • Income- Rental and Related Income

    : $51.49 million compared to the $51.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

  • Net Income Per Share- Diluted

    : $0.01 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.02.
View all Key Company Metrics for UMH here>>>

Shares of UMH have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise